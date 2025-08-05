'Udaipur Files' producer meets I&B minister again
What's the story
Amid the controversy over the release of Udaipur Files, producer Amit Jani met Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday. This was their second meeting after petitions were filed by Mohd. Javed and Maulana Arshad Madani against the film's release. Speaking to ANI, Jani expressed hope that a positive decision from the government would allow for the film's release.
Compliance
'We believed in the government...': Jani
Jani said his team is willing to comply with the government's decision. He stated, "We even added the cuts as suggested earlier. We believed in the government and had no problems." "It is them who have been raising issues." When asked about a possible delay in the film's release, Jani revealed that it is currently scheduled for theatrical release on Friday.
Legal proceedings
Meeting held under Section 6 of Cinematograph Act
Jani also revealed that their meeting with the I&B Minister was a "closed-door" one, conducted under Section 6 of the Cinematograph Act, 1952. He said, "He shared the government's points on the matter, and we have given our response." Per the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, this section gives power to the government to revoke a film's certification by the Censor Board and halt its exhibition.
Release update
Government withdraws order recommending cuts in film
The central government has now withdrawn its earlier order, which had recommended six cuts in the Udaipur Files. The Ministry announced that it would hear the parties afresh and issue a revised order. The film is based on the 2022 murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur who was brutally killed by two men in broad daylight.