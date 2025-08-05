'Udaipur Files' producer meets I&B minister again

Amid the controversy over the release of Udaipur Files , producer Amit Jani met Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday. This was their second meeting after petitions were filed by Mohd. Javed and Maulana Arshad Madani against the film's release. Speaking to ANI, Jani expressed hope that a positive decision from the government would allow for the film's release.

Compliance 'We believed in the government...': Jani Jani said his team is willing to comply with the government's decision. He stated, "We even added the cuts as suggested earlier. We believed in the government and had no problems." "It is them who have been raising issues." When asked about a possible delay in the film's release, Jani revealed that it is currently scheduled for theatrical release on Friday.

Legal proceedings Meeting held under Section 6 of Cinematograph Act Jani also revealed that their meeting with the I&B Minister was a "closed-door" one, conducted under Section 6 of the Cinematograph Act, 1952. He said, "He shared the government's points on the matter, and we have given our response." Per the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, this section gives power to the government to revoke a film's certification by the Censor Board and halt its exhibition.