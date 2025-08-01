Centre to re-examine 'Udaipur Files'; decision set for next week 

The Delhi High Court was informed on Friday that the Centre has withdrawn its earlier decision to allow the release of the film Udaipur Files - Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder. The movie is set to hit theaters on August 8. A bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela was hearing two pleas challenging this decision when it received this update.

Legal proceedings HC issues directions for hearing on August 4 The court has directed the parties involved in the revision plea to appear before the government on August 4 and make their submissions. It also stated that no further notice is required for this appearance, and adjournment requests should not be made for Monday's hearing. The bench further instructed that an appropriate decision as per law should be taken by the revisional authority by August 6, after hearing all parties involved.

Government's move Two pleas were disposed of by the court During the second round of hearing, the Centre's counsel informed that they will withdraw their order and revisit the decision. The court noted this submission and disposed of two petitions filed by Mohammed Javed (one of the accused in Kanhaiya Lal murder case) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani. Earlier, it had stated that the Centre must exercise its powers within statutory limits under Section 6 of Cinematograph Act, which grants revisional powers over film certification.

Film modifications Petitioners argued their right to fair trial was jeopardized The court was informed that the Centre had suggested six additional cuts and a disclaimer while exercising its revisional powers under the Cinematograph Act. The petitioner's counsel argued that this exercise contravened the statutory scheme of the Act. They contended their right to a fair trial was jeopardized by the film's release, as it is based on a case chargesheet with dialogues directly lifted from it.