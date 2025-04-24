Sukesh believes Jacqueline's mother will be reborn as their daughter
What's the story
Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is currently in jail for the ₹200cr extortion case, has offered his condolences to actor Jacqueline Fernandez after her mother, Kim Fernandez, passed away.
In a letter, Chandrasekhar expressed his grief and dedicated a private garden in Bali to her mother's memory.
The garden, adorned with lilies and tulips, was named "Kim's Garden by Jacqueline Fernandez."
He also shared an emotional message, expressing his belief that Kim would be reborn as their daughter.
Letter
Chandrasekhar's letter: 'I am doing everything that I can...'
In the letter, doing rounds on Reddit, he wrote, "I have acquired a large piece of the island where the farming was ongoing at Bali; now it's a fully private garden named Kim's garden, owned by Jacqueline Fernandez. I am gifting you this garden today as your Easter Gift, in remembrance of Mom."
"Baby, I'm doing everything that I can to console you and make you realize that I am here with and for you in this time of worse."
Rebirth belief
Chandrasekhar apparently arranged a special mass for Kim
Chandrasekhar also expressed his belief, saying, "She will be reborn as our daughter."
He urged Fernandez to visit the garden, suggesting that she might sense her mother's presence there.
Further, he revealed arranging a special mass at the Vatican, Kim's favorite church, to honor her memory on Easter.
"Baby girl, Mom is 'with us,' 'in us,' and around us as our guardian angel. I know the pain you're going through, but my love, I am in harder pain."
Promise
'It's very difficult to digest that she is gone'
The jailed conman reflected on his deep bond with Fernandez's late mother.
He conveyed that he feels her presence as a guiding force around them and expressed the pain of losing someone he had grown incredibly close to in a short time.
"It's very difficult to digest that she is gone too early," he added.
Chandrasekhar also recalled a heartfelt birthday message Kim once gave him and vowed to honor a promise he had made to her during her lifetime.
Legal proceedings
Fernandez's legal battle amid Chandrasekhar's gestures
Despite Chandrasekhar's heartfelt gestures, Fernandez is neck-deep in a legal battle.
The actor approached a Delhi court seeking protection from alleged harassment by Chandrasekhar.
She filed a separate plea with the Delhi High Court, requesting the dismissal of the case against her. Fernandez maintained that she was an innocent party, unknowingly caught in the alleged fraudster's complex scheme.
Her legal team argued that she had no involvement in the criminal activities and should not be held responsible for Chandrasekhar's actions.