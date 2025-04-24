What's the story

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is currently in jail for the ₹200cr extortion case, has offered his condolences to actor Jacqueline Fernandez after her mother, Kim Fernandez, passed away.

In a letter, Chandrasekhar expressed his grief and dedicated a private garden in Bali to her mother's memory.

The garden, adorned with lilies and tulips, was named "Kim's Garden by Jacqueline Fernandez."

He also shared an emotional message, expressing his belief that Kim would be reborn as their daughter.