The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded proof of a prosecution order against Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, over alleged irregularities in a scrapped excise policy.

Kejriwal, who was arrested and later granted interim bail, along with Manish Sisodia, has challenged the trial court's decision on chargesheets in the case.

Kejriwal, who was arrested and later granted interim bail, along with Manish Sisodia, has challenged the trial court's decision on chargesheets in the case.

The Delhi High Court has given the Enforcement Directorate (ED) more time to respond, with the next hearing set for February 5.

AAP denied reports that LG approved prosecution

'Show proof': AAP demands copy of prosecution order against Kejriwal

What's the story The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has denied reports that Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) permission to prosecute party chief Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case. ANI, citing the LG Office, said that the ED had sought this sanction on December 5. However, the AAP refuted these claims and demanded that the ED show a copy of the alleged sanction.

Accusation

AAP accuses BJP of diverting attention from Shah's remarks

Dismissing the report, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using this move to divert attention from Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent parliamentary remarks on BR Ambedkar. "If LG Vinai Saxena has approved prosecution against Arvind Kejriwal, then why isn't the ED showing a copy of that approval? It's clear that this news is false and misleading," Sisodia stated.

Investigation support

Delhi BJP President supports investigation into Kejriwal

Chief Minister Atishi also claimed that the rumor was being propagated to divert attention away from more pressing matters, and urged the ED to make the approval letter public. "If LG sahab has given permission to prosecute Arvind Kejriwal ji, then what is the problem for ED in making the copy of the approval public? This news is being spread only to mislead people and distract them from the issues. BJP, stop these conspiracies. Bring out the truth," she said.

Arrest and bail

Kejriwal's arrest and interim bail in excise policy case

The case stems from alleged irregularities in Delhi's now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy, which was first probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saxena's recommendation in July 2022. Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 and subsequently by the CBI on June 26. The Supreme Court granted him interim bail in both cases, noting his prolonged incarceration and stressing that bail is the rule, and jail an exception.

Court proceedings

ED granted additional time to respond by Delhi High Court

On Friday, the Delhi High Court gave more time to the ED to respond to a petition by Kejriwal and Sisodia challenging a trial court's decision on chargesheets in the excise policy case. The matter will be heard on February 5. In their plea, the leaders claimed that the trial court erred by acting under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) without prior sanction under Section 197(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).