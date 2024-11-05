Summarize Simplifying... In short AAP MLA Balyan's controversial remarks comparing road conditions to actress Hema Malini's cheeks have sparked outrage.

Balyan's remarks have drawn the ire of Delhi BJP

'Road like Hema Malini's cheeks...': AAP MLA's remark sparks controversy

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:25 am Nov 05, 202411:25 am

What's the story Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan has found himself in trouble over his remarks during a Facebook live session. In the video, now doing the rounds on social media, Balyan can be heard saying he would "make Uttam Nagar's roads as smooth as Hema Malini's cheeks." The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has condemned the remarks, with spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor calling them sexist and disrespectful.

Action demanded

BJP demands action against Balyan for disrespectful remarks

Kapoor also accused Balyan of humiliating the local community by joking that roads would be repaired by the "35th" of the month. The BJP has now called on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to expel Balyan for his comments. The controversy surrounding Balyan's remarks has extended beyond political lines, with condemnation coming from within his own party as well.

Internal criticism

AAP MLA criticizes Balyan's remarks, calls for action

AAP MLA Swati Maliwal has also condemned Balyan's statement. She slammed him for neglecting Uttam Nagar's roads and called his remarks "anti-women." "No amount of condemnation of this anti-women statement is enough," Maliwal said. She added such a cheap thinking which considers women as objects has no place in society and appealed to Kejriwal to take immediate action against Balyan.

Sexist pattern

Former NCW chief labels Balyan's remarks as sexist

Former National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma has also condemned Balyan's remarks. She called them a part of a repeated pattern of sexist comments by political leaders, citing similar previous remarks by Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav. "It is very unfortunate that leaders, especially those from the INDI bloc, are giving misogynistic and sexist remarks in different parts of the country," she said.