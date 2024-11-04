Summarize Simplifying... In short Pawan Kalyan, a prominent figure in Andhra Pradesh, has criticized the YSRCP for the increase in violent crimes and the lack of action from former officials.

Kalyan suggested adopting stricter punishments like Singapore and Dubai, and criticized Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha's efforts in maintaining law and order.

Kalyan expressed concern for women's safety

Andhra: Pawan Kalyan blames YSRCP for rise in violent crimes

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:56 pm Nov 04, 202405:56 pm

What's the story Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has blamed the "vile legacy" of mismanagement and leniency of the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government for the rise in violent crimes. He slammed their failure to maintain law and order, saying it emboldened criminals. Kalyan specifically expressed concern for the safety of women and children, referring to recent cases of child sexual abuse and theft.

Official negligence

Kalyan criticizes former officials for neglecting duties

Kalyan also accused former officials, including a past Director General of Police (DGP), of dereliction of duty. He alleged that criminals acted with impunity when they were in power. Sharing a personal experience, Kalyan revealed, "When my family received threats, including threats against my children, the police did nothing." He urged the current administration to set a better example for future generations and demanded greater accountability across all levels of governance.

Social media

Kalyan questions social media's role in harassment

Kalyan also slammed social media for harassment, mentioning deepfake photos and rape threats. He asked why the justice system lets such criminals walk free. Referring to the Garuda incident where a senior police official allegedly asked citizens to keep quiet about crime issues, he asked, "You can demand people's silence, but why can't we demand accountability against rapists and criminals?"

Stricter punishments

Kalyan suggests stricter punishments, criticizes Home Minister

Kalyan also suggested Andhra Pradesh should follow the footsteps of Singapore and Dubai and impose stricter punishments. He pointed out that such crimes are absent in these places due to capital punishment and suggested harsher punishments, including castration for rapists in extreme cases. He also criticized Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha's leadership in maintaining law and order, implying her efforts have been lacking. "If I had taken up the Home Ministry, things would be starkly different," he asserted.