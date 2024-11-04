Summarize Simplifying... In short The first session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly since the revocation of Article 370, which granted the region special status, was marked by chaos.

J&K Assembly's first session sees chaos over Article 370

What's the story The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly met for its first session in six years on Monday, November 4. The session turned chaotic after People's Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker Wahid Parra moved a resolution against the abrogation of Article 370. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers opposed the resolution while Speaker Rahim Rather said no such motion had been admitted.

Historical context

Background of Article 370's revocation and recent elections

The BJP-led central government had revoked Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, in August 2019. The move had sparked widespread protests and was later upheld by the Supreme Court as a "temporary" provision. The revocation also resulted in the bifurcation of the state into two union territories—Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Political landscape

Restoration of Article 370 and new government's challenges

The restoration of Article 370 was a major poll issue in the recent elections, the first in a decade since President's Rule was imposed after the PDP-BJP government collapsed in June 2018. The NC-Congress alliance won the October elections, with NC winning 42 out of 90 seats. Chief Minister-elect Omar Abdullah had expressed skepticism about Article 370 being restored by those who revoked it but affirmed NC would continue to advocate for its restoration.

Government formation

Abdullah's cabinet and Congress's strategic decision

Abdullah has also maintained regional representation in his cabinet by making Surinder Kumar Choudhary Deputy Chief Minister from Jammu. Two other cabinet berths have been given to Jammu representatives Javed Ahmed Rana and independent MLA Satish Sharma. The Congress party has chosen outside support instead of joining the government over differences in cabinet representation and concentrating on demanding restoration of statehood.

Legislative agenda

Key issues to be addressed in the assembly session

The assembly session is likely to take up several important issues, such as a resolution against Article 370's abrogation and possibly reviving the 'Darbar move'—the practice of moving administration between Srinagar and Jammu biannually. The BJP has said it will oppose any resolution against Article 370's abrogation in this session.