Maharashtra, Jharkhand assembly poll results on November 23: ECI

What's the story The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections on Tuesday. Maharashtra will vote in a single phase on November 20, with results declared on November 23. Jharkhand's assembly elections will take place in two phases—November 13 and November 20—with the results also announced on November 23. The 288-member Maharashtra Assembly's term ends on November 26, while the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly will complete its term on January 5, 2025.

In Maharashtra, the ruling Mahayuti coalition—the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)—will take on the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The latter consists of the Congress, Sharad Pawar-led NCP, and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). In 2019, a coalition of the BJP and undivided Sena came to power in the state.

In Jharkhand, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), a part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, will take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The NDA comprises All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and BJP. In 2019, Hemant Soren's JMM won 30 seats while Congress bagged 16 seats, paving the way for Soren to be sworn in as chief minister.

The BJP is likely to announce its first candidate list for the Maharashtra polls, comprising over 60 names, in the next two days. It will be released after being cleared by its Central Election Committee (CEC), people aware of the matter said. Meanwhile, the Congress held a meeting to strategize for these elections, deliberating over key issues like seat-sharing with allies in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and electoral guarantees.