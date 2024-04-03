Next Article

Elections 2024: Kerala YouTuber arrested for spreading misinformation on EVMs

By Riya Baibhawi 06:28 pm Apr 03, 202406:28 pm

What's the story The owner of the YouTube channel Venice TV Entertainment was recently arrested for spreading misinformation about Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The arrest was made by Kerala's Alappuzha South police, which also registered a case against him for allegedly suggesting that EVMs were involved in fraudulent activities. The YouTuber—whose identity hasn't been disclosed—is reportedly accused of unleashing a campaign urging people to conduct voting for the general election through ballot papers.

Campaign impact

YouTuber's campaign against EVMs causes societal discord

The YouTuber was charged with initiating a campaign that encouraged citizens to use traditional ballot papers instead of EVMs in the upcoming general election. According to an official police statement on Facebook, the act was aimed at "creating societal discord and tension." Notably, Kerala will vote in a single phase on April 26 to elect 20 Lok Sabha members.

Monitoring efforts

Kerala intensifies social media monitoring ahead of elections

In response to the incident, Kerala has ramped up its social media monitoring efforts at various administrative levels—state, district, and range. The aim is to regulate digital content in the run-up to the general elections. Police have also shared contact details of officials tasked with cyber patrolling and requested social media monitoring teams to report any inappropriate content they come across.

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi files Lok Sabha nomination from Wayanad

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad, Kerala. Earlier in the day, he led a massive roadshow in the town of Kalpetta, with thousands of Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) workers expected to participate. He was accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress leader KC Venugopal and other party cadres.