After BJP snub, Varun Gandhi pens emotional note to Pilibhit

By Chanshimla Varah 02:34 pm Mar 28, 202402:34 pm

What's the story Outgoing MP Varun Gandhi has written a heartfelt letter to the people of Pilibhit, days after being denied a ticket from the constituency. In his letter, Gandhi reminisced about his first visit to Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, as a toddler in 1983 and expressed gratitude for the enduring support he received from the people throughout his political journey. He stated that his relationship with Pilibhit would continue until his last breath and vowed to keep advocating for the common man.

Context

Why does this story matter?

On March 22, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stated that Uttar Pradesh Minister Jitin Prasada would replace Gandhi in the party's fifth round of candidate announcements. After this decision, Gandhi admitted to feeling "cheated." However, the BJP offered his mother, Maneka Gandhi, the sitting Sultanpur MP, another opportunity from the same seat. This is the first time in over three decades that the mother-son duo will not be in the fray from the Pilibhit constituency.

Fond memories

Gandhi recalls deep connection with Pilibhit

The letter further reads, "Being your representative has been the greatest honor of my life, and I have always championed your interests to the best of my ability." "Even though my tenure as an MP is coming to an end, my relationship with Pilibhit cannot end till my last breath. If not as an MP, then as a son, I am committed to serving you throughout my life, and my doors will always remain open for you as before."

Twitter Post

Check out Gandhi's letter here

Election countdown

Pilibhit prepares for elections

Pilibhit, a constituency that Gandhi previously won twice, is gearing up for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April 19. Gandhi won Pilibhit by a large margin with 4.19 lakh votes in his first election in 2009. His subsequent victories in 2014 and 2019 strengthened the family's political dominance. But in recent years, Gandhi had been attacking his own party and government policies. Meanwhile, there have been reports that he was made an offer by Congress.