TMC's Mahua Moitra will campaign in her constituency Krishnanagar on Thursday

Moitra to skip ED summons today; will campaign in Krishnanagar

01:39 pm Mar 28, 2024

What's the story Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra said that she will campaign in her constituency, Krishnanagar, on Thursday, giving a miss to the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), a day earlier. The federal agency issued a fresh summons to the TMC leader and businessman Darshan Hiranandani for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) contravention case. To recall, Moitra has previously missed two summons from the ED, citing official responsibilities and requesting a delay.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Moitra was summoned by the federal agency to record her statement under the FEMA provisions once she deposes. The ED is scrutinizing transactions purportedly associated with a non-resident external (NRE) account, along with several other foreign remittances and fund transfers. Separately, Moitra is already under scrutiny of the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is conducting a preliminary inquiry into allegations against her in the cash-for-query case.

CBI scrutiny

CBI investigates Moitra in cash-for-query case

To recall, Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December for "unethical conduct." The fresh summons comes days after the CBI raided her premises in connection with the cash-for-query case. This action followed the direction of the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal, which instructed the federal agency to investigate allegations raised by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey against her.

Allegations

Moitra accused of posing questions for cash and gifts

Earlier, a Parliamentary panel found Moitra guilty of accepting expensive gifts from Hiranandani and sharing her Parliament login credentials with him, following which she was suspended. The cash-for-query row started after Dubey claimed Moitra took bribes from Hiranandani to ask questions targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Adani Group in Parliament. Moitra has denied the allegations.

2024 polls

Moitra renominated from Krishnanagar seat

Meanwhile, Moitra has been renominated by her party from West Bengal's Krishnanagar seat for the 2024 elections. The BJP has fielded "Rajmata" Amrita Roy from the seat. Following the CBI raids at her residence, Moitra wrote to the Election Commission of India, alleging an attempt to stifle her campaigning during the Model Code of Conduct. She urged the poll body to instruct central agencies against coercive action on candidates and issue probe guidelines for a level playing field.