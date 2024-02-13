The ED teams were accompanied by central forces

ED raids at multiple locations in Kolkata in ration scam

By Riya Baibhawi 01:51 pm Feb 13, 202401:51 pm

What's the story The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out raids in multiple locations in Kolkata as part of its ongoing investigation into the multi-crore ration scam in West Bengal. Accompanied by central forces, teams from the ED conducted raids at various locations including Salt Lake, Kaikhali, Mirza Ghalib Street, and Howrah. A senior official said that those being questioned include businessmen and people closely associated with those previously arrested in the scam, reports said.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

The ration scam dates back to 2020-21 and involves alleged irregularities in the Public Distribution System (PDS) and food grain distribution during the Covid-19 lockdowns. The ED has said that the "magnitude of the PDS scam" is somewhere between "Rs. 9,000-Rs. 10,000 crore." In 2023, the investigation into the scam resulted in the arrest of former state minister Jyotipriya Mallick. Meanwhile, ahead of the 2024 general elections, the Centre has been accused of using federal agencies to target the opposition.

Twitter Post

Visuals: ED conducts raids in Kolkata

In October 2023

ED arrested former state minister

Mallick, also a Trinamool Congress leader, was Bengal's food and supplies minister from 2011 to 2021, during which the alleged scam occurred. In his initial response following the arrest, Jyotipriya Mallik had said, "I am a victim of a serious conspiracy." The Indian Express earlier reported that the ED was probing the TMC leader's links to businessman Bakibur Rahman, who was also arrested in the case.

In January

Controversy over attack on ED team

On January 5, a controversy erupted when the ED's team was attacked at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district. The attack occurred during a raid at TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh's residence in connection with the PDS scam. Reports emerged that the West Bengal Police later registered a case against the ED's officers for breaking and entering Sheikh's residence.

Other investigations

TMC leaders facing multiple probes

Several other TMC leaders are also being investigated in cases including school recruitment, cattle smuggling, coal smuggling scams, and irregularities in recruitment in civic bodies. In 2022, former education minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested along with his aide, Arpita Mukherjee, in connection with alleged corruption in teachers' recruitment. TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee and his wife were also questioned in the coal smuggling and teacher recruitment scams.