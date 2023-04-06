India

Heavy police deployment in West Bengal ahead of Hanuman Jayanti

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 06, 2023, 10:56 am 3 min read

The police is on its toes for the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday following the recent communal unrest on Ram Navami in Hooghly and Howrah

The West Bengal Police is on its toes for the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday following the recent communal unrest on Ram Navami in West Bengal's Hooghly and Howrah districts. Around a thousand police personnel have been deployed across Kolkata in preparation for six religious processions. Three companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have been deployed in Barrackpore, Hooghly, and Kolkata.

Why does this story matter?

Violent communal clashes recently erupted across the country during Ram Navami celebrations. Notably, Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti witnessed similar violent incidents in at least 10 states last year as well.

In these incidents, a set pattern was observed-processions, with or without administrative support, moved through areas dominated by other communities while playing high-decibel communally charged music, resulting in brick-batting and arson.

Police body cams, additional CCTV cameras for surveillance in Kolkata

Hanuman puja will be performed in nearly 80 temples across Kolkata, which will be guarded by police pickets. Six processions will be taken out while being escorted by police personnel equipped with body cameras. Each procession will be accompanied by police officers of the additional commissioner or deputy commissioner ranks, and it will be videotaped. Additional CCTV cameras have been installed at 50 locations.

Special identity cards issued for procession volunteers

At most, only 100 people will be allowed to join each procession, which is permitted to be taken out only in the morning and evening. Each procession will have volunteers, who will be issued special identity cards. The motorcycle patrolling force will surveil the city, while a quick response team, a heavy radio flying squad, and police control room vans have been set up.

HC directed state government to seek paramilitary forces

Reportedly, the CAPF personnel were deployed in the state after the state government sought three companies of Central paramilitary forces for assistance following a Calcutta High Court order. The police deployment at sensitive areas in Asansol, Barrackpore, Hooghly, and Howrah began at 7 am, while in East Burdwan, the police carried out advanced route marches on Wednesday evening.

Delhi Police on alert after allowing processions in Jahangirpuri

Meanwhile, the police are on high alert in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, which saw communal clashes on Hanuman Jayanti last year. The Delhi Police reportedly allowed Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and another group to take out processions within a certain distance after denying permission earlier under apprehensions of a law and order situation. The police also took out a flag march in the area on Tuesday.