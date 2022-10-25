India

Cyclone Sitrang spares India, crosses Bangladesh coast; 7 dead

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Oct 25, 2022, 12:34 pm 3 min read

Cyclone Sitrang made between Tinkona island and Sandwip in Bangladesh late on Monday

At least seven people died in Bangladesh as Cyclone Sitrang made landfall on the country's shore on Monday, sparing India's coast near West Bengal, AFP reported. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put several northeastern states on high alert amid predictions of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and floods. It said the situation in southern West Bengal districts is expected to improve by Tuesday afternoon.

Context Why does this story matter?

Cyclone Sitrang is the first tropical cyclone to form in the Bay of Bengal since October 2018.

It reportedly made landfall between Tinkona island and Sandwip near Bangladesh's Barisal on Monday night.

Although the threat of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and flooding continues to lurk over India's northeastern states, it appears that Sitrang has spared India while having a major impact on neighboring Bangladesh.

Details Cyclone Sitrang hit these districts of Bangladesh

According to AFP, at least seven people died in Bangladesh after Sitrang hit parts of the country late on Monday. Seven deaths were recorded in the districts of Barguna, Narail, Sirajganj, and the Bhola island district, the news agency reported. Sitrang entered Bangladesh at Barisal between 9:30 pm and 11:30 pm on Monday after skirting the West Bengal coast, according to the IMD.

Twitter Post Watch: Video of raging rivers in Bangladesh

Twitter Post Cyclone Sitrang makes landfall on the Bangladesh coast

Forecast IMD predicts weakening of cyclone

As per the IMD's latest update, Sitrang is expected to weaken into a deep depression and lay centered over Bangladesh, around 90km northeast of Dhaka and 60km north-northwest of Agartala, at 2:30 pm IST. The weather experts also anticipate that the system will diminish into a depression over the subsequent three hours and then into a well-defined low-pressure region in the next six hours.

Information Met department predicts heavy rain, warns of gusty winds

On Monday, the cyclone caused heavy rain in southeastern parts of Bangladesh, West Bengal, and northeastern states. The IMD had also forecasted rainfall in these states, dampening festive spirits on Diwali and Kali Puja. The weather office has also warned of gusty winds with speeds reaching up to 50km/h along and off the West Bengal coast on Tuesday, which are expected to decrease gradually.

Twitter Post IMD issues red alert over Cyclone Sitrang

Warning Warning for these northeastern states

In light of Cyclone Sitrang and the expected rainfall, a "red" alert was earlier raised in Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura, according to reports. Meanwhile, the districts of Hailakandi, Karimganj, Cachar, Dima Hasao, East and West Karbi Anglong, Morigaon, Nagaon, Kamrup, Kamrup Metro, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, and Sibsagar in the region are also expected to witness thunderstorms with lightning till Wednesday (October 26).

Response Thousands evacuated, relief camps setup

Meanwhile, thousands were evacuated from low-lying regions in West Bengal as a precaution owing to the prospect of severe rains in various neighboring states, with more than 100 relief camps set up in the state. The IMD also predicted light to moderate rain with isolated heavy to very heavy rain in most parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura for Tuesday.