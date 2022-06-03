Business

Kolkata: Start-up to deliver liquor in 10 minutes at doorstep

Written by Abhishek Hari Jun 03, 2022

Booozie picks up liquor from the nearest shop with 10-minute delivery by using innovative AI, which predicts consumer behavior and order patterns. (Representational Image)

In a first, a Hyderabad-based startup has launched a 10-minute express liquor delivery service in Kolkata. The company said several firms already provide online liquor delivery, but none currently provide a 10-minute service. Hyderabad-based Innovent Technologies Private Limited's flagship brand, Booozie, India's first 10-minute liquor delivery portal, was inaugurated in Kolkata after receiving approval from the West Bengal government's excise department, said a statement.

Statement Booozie picks liquor from nearest shop, uses innovative AI

"Booozie is a delivery aggregator that picks up liquor from the nearest shop, with 10-minute delivery by using innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) which predicts consumer behavior and order patterns," read the company's statement. According to Innovent Technologies' statement, it has developed a B2B logistic support management platform that will optimize delivery costs, creating Booozie, a cost-effective platform.

Start-up Most apprehensions associated with liquor delivery addressed: CEO

Vivekanand Balijepalli, co-founder and CEO of Booozie, has reportedly stated, "We welcome the move by the West Bengal government to open doors for aggregators to ease the deficit in consumer demand and current supply in the market." According to him, "most of the apprehensions associated with liquor delivery, such as delivery to underage persons, adulteration, excessive consumption, etc., have been addressed."

Details More details about the new service

The start-up's LinkedIn page says, "Our mission is to leverage technology to build a community of like-minded people who enjoy drinking and socializing over their common passion." "We are a platform that brings users and businesses into an ecosystem of online and offline social experiences around alcohol to create awareness and accessibility," it mentions.

Quote 'We use deep consumer research to understand needs'

"We use deep consumer research to understand customer needs and social behavior around alcohol and try to solve problems using technology to build a sustainable and responsible drinking experience for our users," the company further states on LinkedIn.

Delhi government Delhi implemented its new liquor policy last year

Notably, this initiative by the West Bengal government is reportedly first-of-its-kind at the state level. To recall, earlier this year, liquor distributors in Delhi had offered steep discounts after the Delhi government instituted a new liquor policy. As the new rule took effect in Delhi in November 2021, discounts on branded liquor for both Indian and foreign brands ranged from 30% to 40%.

Information 81% in Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad want home delivery

Approximately 81% of consumers in Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad—cities that don't currently allow alcohol delivery—stated they would use home delivery services if they were made available, as per Mint. Delhi's new liquor policy has permitted the same, but it is yet to be implemented.