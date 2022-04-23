India

Delhi's Ashram Underpass opening tomorrow; traffic advisory issued: Details here

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 23, 2022, 08:43 pm 3 min read

The much-awaited Ashram Underpass is finally opening on Sunday after facing several delays (Photo credit: Twitter/@TOIDelhi).

Delhi's Ashram Underpass project, which has been plagued by several delays, is finally expected to see the light of day on Sunday. The much-delayed underpass, which has missed eight deadlines, is set to be officially opened for traffic movement, according to government authorities. Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police Department has issued an advisory for vehicles taking the route to avoid the stretch. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

The underpass is expected to help lakhs of commuters every day and is considered the key connection between Central and South Delhi and with Faridabad, too.

According to officials, the key crossing that connects Bhogal to New Friends Colony on Mathura Road is used by over 3,50,000 vehicles daily.

Notably, the project was first proposed in 2014 but has since been postponed several times.

About The estimated project cost is Rs. 78 crore

The estimated project cost is Rs. 78 crore, NDTV reported citing officials. However, they didn't provide details of the total final cost of the project. To recall, the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal laid the foundation stone for the underpass on December 24, 2019, and it was supposed to be finished in a year. However, it faced multiple delays, and deadlines were extended many times.

Trials What does PWD has to say about the project?

On March 22, the Public Works Department (PWD) began partial testing of the underpass, subsequently expanding it to both sides. "We are carrying out final repair work of damaged road on the intersection, road markings/signages," said a PWD official told Hindustan Times. "The facility is now ready to be opened on a 24-hour basis. The development of foot-over bridges will however take more time."

Details Traffic Police issues advisory for people

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory, asking people to avoid the Ashram Underpass stretch till Sunday and use other routes. An official statement said both carriageways of the Ashram Underpass (between New Friends Colony to Bhogal) would remain closed. It said it will be closed to finish the remaining work at the underpass and the inauguration ceremony as well.

Reaction Underpass will bring relief from traffic blockade: Commuters

Commuters say traveling between Noida and Delhi has been a misery due to traffic bottlenecks at Kalindi Kunj and DND borders, reported HT. They do, however, feel opening the underpass will alleviate the traffic congestion. "Inauguration of the underpass will bring some relief but it is an irony that underpass needs to be closed for the official opening," Ankush Jain, a commuter, told HT.