Kejriwal announces magisterial probe into death of Dalit girl

Arvind Kejriwal also announced a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh for the girl's family

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Delhi Government will order a magisterial inquiry into the death of a nine-year-old Dalit girl following an alleged sexual assault. Kejriwal also announced a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh for the girl's family. "Our girl cannot come back. The injustice done to the family is unfortunate and cannot be compensated," he said after meeting the family.

Quote

Will appoint top lawyers to ensure justice is served: Kejriwal

"There is a need to strengthen law and order in Delhi. I appeal to the Central Government to take firm steps in this direction," he said. In a tweet, Kejriwal said that the government will appoint top lawyers to ensure the guilty is punished.

Twitter Post

बच्ची के परिवार से मिला, उनका दर्द बांटा-



- परिवार को 10 लाख रुपए की आर्थिक सहायता देंगे



- मामले की मजिस्ट्रेट जांच होगी



- दोषियों को सजा दिलवाने के लिए बड़े वकील लगायेंगे



केंद्र सरकार दिल्ली में क़ानून व्यवस्था दुरुस्त करने के लिए कड़े कदम उठाए, हम पूरा सहयोग करेंगे — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 4, 2021

Protest

Girl's parents and locals demanded capital punishment for the accused

The girl's parents and hundreds of locals were staging a protest near the site of the incident in southwest Delhi's Nangal area, demanding capital punishment for the accused. "The girl lived with her parents in a rented house in front of a crematorium. On Sunday at around 5:30 pm, she went to get cold water from a cooler at the crematorium," her parents said.

Death

Crematorium's priest claimed that the girl got electrocuted

She went to get water after informing her mother, her parents added. Around 6 pm, the crematorium's priest, Radhey Shyam, and two-three other people, known to the girl's mother, called her there and showed her daughter's body claiming that she got electrocuted while getting water from the cooler. There were burn marks between her left wrist, elbow and her lips were blue, police said.

Arrest

Four people, including the priest, have been arrested

It was alleged the priest and others dissuaded her mother from making a PCR call, saying police will make a case out of it, and during the post-mortem, doctors will steal the girl's organs, so it was better to cremate her. Based on the statement of the victim's mother, rape charges were added in the FIR. Four people, including the priest, have been arrested.