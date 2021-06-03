'Vaccine bus' will inoculate vegetable vendors and others in Kolkata

The "vaccination on wheels" initiative aims to vaccinate vegetable sellers and other vendors

A bus was turned into a COVID-19 vaccination center, which will travel to different markets of Kolkata to vaccinate priority groups, including vegetable and fish sellers, who cannot go for inoculation leaving their businesses for hours. The "vaccination on wheels" initiative was launched by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Thursday in cooperation with the Health and Transport departments, minister Firhad Hakim said.

Purpose

An air-conditioned bus was provided by the Transport Department for vaccinating priority groups at the different markets. "Since these people cannot go to a vaccination center leaving their business for several hours, we decided to bring the facility to their doorsteps," Hakim told reporters after the inauguration of the program at Posta Bazaar, the largest wholesale market of vegetables and groceries in the city.

Details

He said that the number of buses used for the purpose will be increased soon. "There are several buses available and using these, we can vaccinate the people at the markets itself," he said. Minister for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Shashi Panja said that the Posta Bazaar Merchants' Association, transporters, and porters had written to her seeking vaccination of these people.

Information

"I am happy that the vaccination on wheels program in the state was inaugurated from here," she said. Transport Secretary Rajesh Sinha, Municipal Commissioner Binod Kumar, and WBTC Managing Director Rajanvir Singh Kapur were present at the program.

Other details

Meanwhile, Kolkata launched its first drive-through vaccination center, and has begun with the operations at a shopping mall in the central part of the city, an official said, as reported by Hindustan Times. The facility has been launched by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation at Quest Mall in Park Circus for the 45-plus age group, the official added.