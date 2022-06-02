Business

Facebook and Instagram see jump in hate speech, violent content

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 02, 2022, 05:33 pm 2 min read

Meta's report suggests a massive jump in content that violates community standards in Facebook and Instagram (Photo credit: Reuters)

Meta has released a report that suggests an increase in hate speech on Facebook and a jump in violent content on Instagram. Facebook found 53,200 posts of hate speech in April, 37.82% more than in March. Instagram, on the other hand, detected 77,000 violence and incitement-related content in April, compared to 41,300 in March. The report mainly consists of content detected before being reported.

Context Why does this story matter?

The monthly report by Meta on hate speech and violent content on Facebook and Instagram, respectively, is an alarming one.

On the one hand, we can appreciate the respective companies for taking needed action, but on the other, it shows a massive jump in such content.

It is imperative for these platforms to have a robust mechanism that stops them from being toxic.

Stats rundown Instagram detected 77,000 violent content in April

In March 2022, Facebook acted on 38,600 incidents of hate speech. April saw a 37.82% increase, taking the total tally to 53,200 cases. Instagram, another Meta-owned social media platform, recorded an alarming 82% increase in the detection of violent and incitement-related incidents. The number jumped from 41,300 in March to 77,000 in April.

Content What do the numbers mean?

The report published by Meta is an indicator of the social media platforms' enforcement activity. It is mainly based on content that the platforms found before users report them. The statistics include posts, photos, videos, and comments that go against the community standards of Facebook and Instagram. The increase could either indicate strict enforcement of standards or a rise in such content.

Information Actions taken against content that violates standards

What happens when either Facebook or Instagram detects something that violates their standards? According to the report, "action could include removing a piece of content from Facebook or Instagram or covering photos or videos that may be disturbing to some audiences with a warning."