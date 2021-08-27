Instagram will finally improve how its Search works

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Aug 27, 2021, 12:13 am

Instagram will finally fry to follow in Tiktiok’s footsteps to improve its Search page

In a blog post penned by Instagram's head Adam Mosseri, the Facebook-owned social media platform explained how its Search feature works. And, now an upcoming update to Instagram is set to change how the app will display more relevant results when you use the Search feature. Mosseri wrote that the "full search result page" will make searching on the app more useful and convenient.

Twitter Post

Instagram boss Adam Mosseri's explanation of the upcoming changes

How Search Works 🔎



In this video I cover...

- How we rank search

- How to show up on search

- How we keep search safe

- What’s new for search



If you’d like to dig in further check out our new blog post: https://t.co/aJmnNEqbKZ pic.twitter.com/n0uc7rG0Nn — Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) August 25, 2021

Instagram presently displays just accounts and hashtags in Search results

Presently, Instagram's Search feature only displays top results (accounts and hashtags), accounts related to your search query, audio, hashtags, and places. The present implementation has a separate Discover page under the Search tab that displays posts, Reels, and IGTV videos based on your tastes that Instagram has profiled over time. However, Discover is seldom related to anything you're looking for.

Coming soon

Soon, Instagram's 'Top' results page will show images, videos

Here's how Instagram's new Search will look

The new Search page in the pipeline will (finally) display images and videos in the search results, hopefully making the process of finding what you are looking for more direct and simple. In the screenshot shared by Mosseri, the "Top" results tab displays the image and video content in a mixed size grid just like the Discover section.

Factors

Instagram will first implement Search improvements for English language users

The blog post explained that Instagram will start with getting keyword-based search for English language users right first, before diverting attention to improving the algorithm so users can view results that don't have metadata exactly matching the search query. To implement this, Instagram explained that it might add parameters to the existing factors including the search phrase, your activity, the results' popularity, and likes.

Catching up

Instagram advised users about boosting themselves in Search results

TheNextWeb noted that TikTok already presents results in the manner that Instagram is aiming for. Not to mention, the Bytedance-owned app's results are usually spot-on and Instagram has some serious catching up to do. Advising users on how to show up in results (or not), Instagram suggests using fitting handle and profile names while including relevant keywords and locations in bios and post's captions.