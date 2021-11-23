WhatsApp introduces two new privacy-centric features for users in India

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Published on Nov 23, 2021, 10:45 pm

WhatsApp has rolled out two new safety features for users in India

Meta-owned instant messaging service WhatsApp has introduced two new safety features for users in India, called Flash Calls and Message Level Reporting. Flash Calls lets Android users to verify their phone number through an automated call. The other new feature allows users to report specific messages in a conversation for being offensive. Here's how they work together to improve safety.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Over the years, WhatsApp has evolved gradually to become a safer platform with features such as end-to-end encryption, hidden last seen status, option to hide profile picture, and two-factor authentication (2FA). With the new features, WhatsApp could catch up to rival messaging services such as Signal that have earned users' trust following multiple Facebook data breaches and WhatsApp's privacy policy fiasco earlier this year.

Convenience

Flash Calls makes number verification easier when migrating account

Since the multi-device beta doesn't yet allow you to use another smartphone as a secondary device, WhatsApp's new Flash Calls feature (only on Android) will be a boon to those who switch devices frequently. When you switch devices, the feature allows you to quickly and conveniently verify your phone number through an automated call instead of an SMS-delivered one-time password (OTP).

Taking offence

Message Level Reporting helps flag specific messages as offensive content

The other new feature aptly called Message Level Reporting allows users to report specific messages on the platform as instances of harmful or offensive content. Users can just tap and hold on a message and choose to either block or report the offensive user. Besides these features, WhatsApp was also spotted testing emoji reactions in the beta channel.

Related news

WhatsApp was also spotted developing emoji reactions recently

The emoji reactions feature allows users to save precious time by just tapping and holding on a message and using an emoji to react to it. The feature is inspired by Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram direct messages that already let users to react to messages with emojis. WhatsApp has not disclosed a release date for the emoji reactions feature yet.