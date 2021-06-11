Wait is over! Ed Sheeran's 'Bad Habits' coming this month

Ed Sheeran's new single will be releasing on June 25

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is finally dropping new music this month. While he was teasing the release of something for a while on his Instagram handle, the Shape of You crooner officially shared photographs/covers of his upcoming single Bad Habits today. Notably, this is Sheeran's first single in four years. Earlier, he gifted a song, titled Afterglow, to his fans on Christmas.

This is what he posted on his Instagram Story

Taking to his Instagram Story, the singer posted two cover arts, hanging from buildings. While one only has the title Bad Habits written in purple letters along with the singer's name, the other one has Sheeran in it, donning a red suit. Fans were quick to notice that the Photograph singer had shared an image with the same suit a few days back.

So is this a scene from the music video?

Sheeran's Instagram handle has been suspicious for a while

In the said image, Sheeran was seen dancing with no worry about the world, and there is a chance that this is a part of a music video. That is not all. He captioned his latest shenanigan video with F.R.I.E.N.D.S star and friend Courteney Cox, as simply "25th June." Things became clearer when he posted a hilarious mock-terrified image of himself on June 9.

Finally, this photo confirmed things on the singer's front

In that image, the shy singer is sitting, arms stretched behind his head, with a frightened expression. The caption explained, "The moment you realize your first solo single in 4 years is coming out in a few weeks." Aptly said! Devoted admirers also noted something new on his left arm: A killer whale tattoo. "Amalgamation of all the records," was how Sheeran described it.

He had described the single as 'really, really different'

Notably, Sheeran had teased about the new single a month back on BBC Radio 1. Commenting on the anticipation, he had said, "Every time I've released a first single from an album I've been nervous about it because I'm like, "Oh, I don't know how this is going to go," and I like that feeling." He had also called the single "really, really different."