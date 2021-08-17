Now, you can add personalized background while using WhatsApp Payments

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Aug 17, 2021, 01:52 pm

As part of its ongoing push to woo users toward using the in-app payments feature, WhatsApp has introduced the ability to customize the background of the message bubble when you send money to people using WhatsApp Payments. This change comes just in time for the Rakshabandhan festival and the upcoming Indian festive season when people exchange gifts. Here's how you can go about it.

A step forward

You can choose from seven different payment backgrounds available

WhatsApp has allowed users to set custom chat backgrounds for many years. Now, the recently-introduced feature will allow users to select the most relevant background from up to seven options when they send money to friends and family via WhatsApp. The list includes some theme-based backgrounds as well, one of which centers around the upcoming Rakshabandhan festival on August 22.

How to

Button to add background is right beside payment amount window

Other themed payment backgrounds include those usable for sending money on birthdays, holidays, and for travel. To use the new payment background, open WhatsApp and select the chat/user you want to send money to. There, click the paperclip icon next to the message box, and select the "Payment" option. Enter the amount and on the "Send Payment" screen, select the backgrounds icon.

Mode to express

You can also add a note to accompany the payment

Upon tapping the backgrounds icon, you will be shown a list of available payment backgrounds at the bottom of the screen. Pick one that suits your fancy or matches the purpose and theme of your payment. Further, you can also add a note accompanying the background to describe the reason for your payment or to highlight your expression.

But why?

WhatsApp hopes to create a personalized experience for its users

Once you authenticate and send the money, the recipient will be able to see the payment background you chose along with the note (if you wrote one). The idea behind this feature is to create personalized experiences for users by adding an element of expression when one transacts using this contactless method, with friends and family.