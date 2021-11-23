#NewsBytesExplainer: What is virtual RAM technology in smartphones?

A deatiled guide to understanding virtual RAM feature in smartphones

With almost every new smartphone these days, we are hearing terms like Dynamic RAM Expansion, RAM Plus, or even Extended RAM. All of these terms mean the same thing - virtual RAM. RAM (Random Access Memory) is a superfast type of storage embedded in the phone while virtual RAM technology adds some more capacity in a virtual manner. Here's understanding virtual RAM technology.

Context

Why does this story matter?

All the tech giants have started introducing virtual RAM feature in their smartphones, may it be a mid-range offering or a premium model. It is becoming a nifty feature and naturally, some brands have started introducing it on older handsets via software updates. But how does the technology work and should it be a deciding factor while buying a new smartphone?

Definition

What is virtual RAM?

RAM is a short-term volatile memory that temporarily stores an app's working data in the background. With virtual RAM, the software uses a portion of the phone's internal storage as RAM to virtually increase the overall memory. For instance, if you have a phone with 8GB/128GB configuration and virtually extend its RAM by 5GB, you will get 13GB of RAM and 123GB of storage.

Working

Virtual RAM allows the smartphone to load more apps

When you enable virtual RAM feature, it sends the temporary files to the device's allocated internal storage (ROM). The software will prioritize and filter which apps need to be stored in virtual RAM. This will make room in the actual physical RAM, allowing you to load more apps. Once you enable virtual RAM for the first time, you will need to restart the phone.

Difference

Phones without virtual RAM support delete an app's temporary files

In smartphones without virtual RAM feature, when you have used the available RAM to its maximum capacity and open more apps, the system will start an optimization process and delete the app's temporary files. This allows opening new apps but the older ones will restart instead of resuming from where you left them. Virtual RAM solves this problem by temporarily expanding the RAM capacity.

Pros and cons

It will work only if enough free storage is available

Virtual RAM feature enables more apps to stay open in the background for a longer period of time, allowing for better multitasking and performance. It simply offers additional RAM without paying the extra price. However, performance-wise, physical RAM beats virtual RAM in terms of speed and reliability. Also, virtual RAM will work only if your device has enough internal storage to spare.

Information

Here are some phones available with virtual RAM feature

Some of the smartphones that currently offer virtual RAM feature are Vivo X60 series, Realme GT Neo2T, POCO M4 Pro 5G, OPPO Find X2 and Samsung Galaxy A32, among others.