OPPO's foldable smartphone tipped to debut in December

Chinese tech giant OPPO is gearing up to launch an all-new foldable smartphone in its home country soon. In the latest development, a Chinese tipster has claimed that the device, which is codenamed "Peacock," will be announced next month, i.e. December. The leak also claims that another OPPO handset, probably a Find X4 model, will debut early next year with a Snapdragon 898 chipset.

Why does this story matter?

OPPO's upcoming device will be the company's first-ever foldable smartphone. It will feature top-tier specifications, including Qualcomm's Snapdragon 800-series processor, Sony IMX766 camera sensor, and an LTPO AMOLED display. The handset will be competing against the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Xiaomi Mi MIX FOLD, as well as Huawei Mate X2 in the foldable category.

Design and display

The phone will have a 120Hz 2K display

The OPPO foldable smartphone is expected to have an inward-folding design, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3. The device may sport an 8.0-inch flexible LTPO AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Specifications of the secondary display are unclear as of now. It is likely to offer a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

It will sport a 32MP selfie camera

The OPPO foldable smartphone is said to be equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera on the back. Details regarding the other lenses are not known yet. For selfies and video calling, a 32MP camera is expected.

Internals

It will boot ColorOS 12 based on Android 12

The OPPO foldable smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12-based ColorOS 12 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

OPPO foldable smartphone: Pricing and availability

OPPO will announce the official pricing and availability details of the foldable smartphone at the time of launch in December. For reference, Samsung's Fold3 starts at Rs. 1,49,999 in India while Xiaomi's Mi MIX FOLD starts at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,16,500) in China.