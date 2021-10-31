POCO M4 Pro 5G's launch scheduled for November 9

POCO is all set to launch its budget-range smartphone, the M4 Pro 5G, globally on November 9, the tech giant has announced. Previous reports have suggested that it will come with a 6.52-inch screen, a triple rear camera setup, a 5G-ready MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast-charging. Here are more details.

Design and display

A Full-HD+ LCD screen is expected

The POCO M4 Pro 5G will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will have a triple rear camera unit. The device shall bear a 6.52-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 404ppi.

Information

There will be an 8MP front camera

The rear cameras on POCO M4 Pro 5G are expected to include a 48MP (f/1.79) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it could get an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Internals

The phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery

The POCO M4 Pro 5G will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11 and house a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

POCO M4 Pro 5G: Pricing and availability

POCO will announce the official pricing and availability details of the M4 Pro 5G mobile at the time of launch on November 9. However, going by its features, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 16,000.