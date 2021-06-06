Ahead of launch, POCO M3 Pro 5G's pricing details leaked

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 06, 2021, 01:12 am

POCO M3 Pro 5G may cost Rs. 16,000 in India

POCO M3 Pro 5G, set to be launched in India on June 8, will carry a maximum retail price of Rs. 17,999 for its 6GB/128GB configuration, according to tipster The Leaks Guy. However, since the retail box prices are typically higher than actual launch prices, we expect the handset to cost around Rs. 16,000 for the 6GB/128GB model. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The smartphone has a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

The POCO M3 Pro 5G, already available in the global markets, features a punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, there is a triple camera module. The device has a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 500-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in three colors.

Information

There is a 48MP main camera

The POCO M3 Pro 5G sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. Up front, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals

It is backed by a Dimensity 700 processor

The POCO M3 Pro 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It boots Android 11-based MIUI 12 for POCO and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

POCO M3 Pro 5G: Pricing and availability

As per the leak, the POCO M3 Pro 5G will cost around Rs. 16,000 (MRP: Rs. 17,999) for the 6GB/128GB model. However, the official pricing details will be announced at the June 8 launch event. The device will be available via Flipkart.