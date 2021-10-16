Realme Q3s set to debut on October 19; design revealed

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 16, 2021, 01:00 am

Realme Q3s to go official on October 19

Realme is all prepared to launch its next Q-series smartphone, the Q3s, in China on October 19, as confirmed by the company. The Weibo post also reveals the back panel design of the handset with a gradient finish and a triple camera setup. It is also expected to get a 6.59-inch display, a Snapdragon 778G chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will boast a 144Hz display

The Realme Q3s will have a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will feature a rectangular camera unit. The device may sport a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 144Hz. It is likely to measure 162.5x74.8x8.5mm and weigh 185 grams.

Information

A 16MP front camera is expected

The Realme Q3s will offer a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, there could be a 16MP (f/2.1) selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will run on Android 11

The Realme Q3s will draw power from a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme Q3s: Pricing details

Realme will announce the official pricing of the Q3s mobile at the time of launch on October 19. However, considering its specifications, it is expected to cost below CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 23,300).