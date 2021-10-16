Realme Q3s set to debut on October 19; design revealed
Realme is all prepared to launch its next Q-series smartphone, the Q3s, in China on October 19, as confirmed by the company. The Weibo post also reveals the back panel design of the handset with a gradient finish and a triple camera setup. It is also expected to get a 6.59-inch display, a Snapdragon 778G chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.
It will boast a 144Hz display
The Realme Q3s will have a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will feature a rectangular camera unit. The device may sport a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 144Hz. It is likely to measure 162.5x74.8x8.5mm and weigh 185 grams.
A 16MP front camera is expected
The Realme Q3s will offer a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, there could be a 16MP (f/2.1) selfie snapper.
The phone will run on Android 11
The Realme Q3s will draw power from a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Realme Q3s: Pricing details
Realme will announce the official pricing of the Q3s mobile at the time of launch on October 19. However, considering its specifications, it is expected to cost below CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 23,300).