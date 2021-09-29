Realme Q3s, with Snapdragon 778G chipset, to debut in October

Realme Q3s will be launched in China in October

Realme will launch a new budget-range smartphone, the Q3s, in October this year, the company's Vice-President for China has announced while confirming the handset's moniker. The official also revealed that it will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset. Realme Q3s is tipped to come with a 144Hz, 6.59-inch display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,880mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

It will sport a Full-HD+ LCD screen

The Realme Q3s will likely feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a rectangular camera unit. The device shall bear a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It will measure 164.4x75.8x8.5mm, weigh 199 grams, and will be offered in Dark Blue and Dark Purple color options.

There will be a 48MP primary camera

The Realme Q3s will offer a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main shooter, a 2MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. For selfies, a 16MP (f/2.1) front-facing snapper is expected.

The phone will boot Android 11

The Realme Q3s will draw power from a Snapdragon 778G processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,880mAh battery with fast charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Realme Q3s: Expected pricing

Realme will announce the official pricing details of the Q3s smartphone in October. However, considering the leaked specifications and features, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 20,000.