Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 16, 2021, 12:15 am

Samsung was earlier tipped to begin production of the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone in December this year. However, in the latest development, various leaks suggest it will go official on January 11, 2022. The handset is expected to come with a 6.41-inch display, a triple rear camera setup, a flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery with support for fast-charging. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will flaunt a 120Hz Super AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature an IP68-rated plastic-aluminium built with a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a rectangular camera unit pushed to the edge. The device will sport a 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Information

It will get a 32MP front camera

The triple rear cameras on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will likely include a 12MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor. On the front, it could have a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will run on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability

Samsung will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy S21 FE mobile at the time of its launch, which could happen on January 11. However, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 42,000.