Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's FCC listing reveals 25W charger

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE receives FCC certification

Though Samsung is said to have canceled the Galaxy S21 FE due to Flip3's higher sales, it has now received the FCC certification with model number SM-G990E. The listing also reveals it will come with a pair of earbuds, a data cable, and a 25W charger. It is also rumored to get a 6.4-inch screen, a 5G-enabled chipset, and triple rear cameras. Here's more.

It will sport a 120Hz Super AMOLED screen

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, a center-aligned punch-hole design, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a camera unit stuck to the edge. The device will bear a 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

There will be a 32MP front camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will offer a triple rear camera module, comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor. On the front, it could get a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

The phone will house a 4,500mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be backed by a Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging and 15W wireless charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and 5G.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability

Rumors aside, if the tech giant decides to launch the Galaxy S21 FE, it will be priced at around Rs. 42,000. Samsung has, however, not commented on the matter as of now.