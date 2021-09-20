Xiaomi 11T series tipped to debut in India in October

Xiaomi 11T series' India launch timeline tipped

Xiaomi had launched its premium 11T series of smartphones in Europe last week. The line-up includes the vanilla 11T and 11T Pro models. Now, according to tipster Mukul Sharma, the tech giant will announce the devices (at least the Pro version) in India in October. Both the handsets offer an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a top-tier octa-core processor. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phones have a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, an IP53-rated build quality for dust and splash resistance, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handsets flaunt a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 1,000-nits of peak brightness, and HDR10+ support. They are available in Meteorite Gray, Moonlight White, and Celestial Blue colors.

Information

They sport a 108MP main camera

The Xiaomi 11T series comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) telemacro snapper with 50mm focal length. For selfies, the phones have a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals

The Pro model offers support for 120W fast-charging

The Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra and Snapdragon 888 chipset, respectively, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They run on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. The vanilla 11T provides 67W fast-charging support, whereas the 11T Pro offers 120W fast-charging support.

Information

Xiaomi 11T series: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Xiaomi 11T series in India will be announced at the time of the launch. For reference, in Europe, the 11T and 11T Pro start at €499 (roughly Rs. 43,000) and €649 (around Rs. 56,000), respectively.