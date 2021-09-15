Xiaomi 11T series, with a 108MP main camera, goes official
Xiaomi has launched the 11T and 11T Pro as its first premium smartphones sans the "Mi" branding, alongside the 11 Lite 5G NE model and Pad 5 tablet. The 11T line-up starts at €499 (around Rs. 43,300) and comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a top-tier octa-core processor, and a 5,000mAh battery with up to 120W fast-charging support.
The 11T and 11T Pro have a Full-HD+ display
The Xiaomi 11T series features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The 11T Pro provides Harman Kardon-tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The handsets bear a 6.67-inch flat AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. They also have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.
Xiaomi 11T series has a quad-curved rear panel
They boast a 108MP main camera
The Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro are equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a tertiary telemacro snapper with 3-7cm autofocus length. The phones can record 8K as well as HDR10+ videos and offer features like Magic Zoom, Macroscope, and Audio Zoom. For selfies, the duo has a 16MP front-facing camera.
They boot MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11
The Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra and a Snapdragon 888 chipset, respectively, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, they run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. The 11T offers 67W fast-charging, whereas the 11T Pro provides 120W fast-charging support.
How much do they cost?
The Xiaomi 11T is priced at €499 (around Rs. 43,300) for the 8GB/128GB model and €549 (roughly Rs. 47,600) for the 8GB/256GB version. The 11T Pro costs €649 (approximately Rs. 56,300) for the 8GB/128GB variant, €699 (roughly Rs. 60,700) for the 8GB/256GB model, and €749 (around Rs. 65,000) for the 12GB/256GB variant.
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G starts at €369 (Rs. 32,000)
The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G shares its design with the Mi 11 Lite 5G model. It has a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It packs a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP main sensor and a 20MP selfie snapper. The device draws power from a Snapdragon 778G chipset and a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
Xiaomi Pad 5 will cost you €349 (around Rs. 30,300)
Xiaomi Pad 5 features a conventional rectangular screen with narrow bezels, an aluminium frame, and quad speakers. It bears an 11.0-inch WQHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and "Smart Pen" support. The tablet is available in Cosmic Gray and Pearl White colors. It offers a Snapdragon 860 chipset, 6GB of RAM, up to 256GB storage, and an 8,720mAh battery.