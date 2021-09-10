Samsung Galaxy M52 5G's renders reveal full design features

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 10, 2021, 06:28 pm

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will have a 120Hz display

Samsung's upcoming 5G handset, the Galaxy M52 5G, has appeared in quite a few leaks now. In the latest one, MySmartPrice has shared renders of the smartphone along with some of its key details. As per the leak, it will offer a 120Hz AMOLED screen, a striped rear panel, triple rear cameras, and a fingerprint sensor on the side. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will weigh 175 grams

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will feature a centrally-positioned punch-hole design with slim bezels and a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button. On the rear, it will have a striped pattern and a rectangular camera unit. The device shall bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will measure 164x76x7mm and weigh 175 grams.

Information

There will be a 32MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is expected to offer a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. For selfies, it will get a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals

The phone will support 15W fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and house a 7,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

How much will it cost?

Going by the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is expected to be priced at around Rs. 25,000. Its official pricing details, however, will be announced at the time of launch.