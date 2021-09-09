Samsung M52 5G's support page goes live; launch imminent

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 09, 2021, 12:25 am

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to be launched in India soon

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy M52 5G model soon. In the latest development, the support page of the handset (model number SM-M526B/DS) has gone live on the company's India website, hinting at its imminent arrival. The phone is expected to have a 6.7-inch display, a 64MP main camera, a Snapdragon 778G chipset, and a massive 7,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

There will be an in-screen fingerprint sensor

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is rumored to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will likely have a rectangular camera unit. The device may sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 405ppi.

Information

A 32MP front camera is expected

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G shall bear a quad rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP main shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, it could get a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will boot Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability information of the Galaxy M52 5G will be announced at the time of launch. However, going by the leaked specifications, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 22,000.