Third OnePlus Nord 2 5G blast incident reported in India in two months

A third blast incident related to the recently-launched OnePlus Nord 2 5G has been reported in India. Lawyer and activist Gaurav Gulati has claimed in a tweet dated September 8 that his brand new Nord 2 5G handset caught fire and exploded in his coat pocket. As per the images, the phone looks completed roasted and the person has allegedly suffered injuries.

The previous cases were reported in August

In August, Bengaluru-based Ankur Kumar had posted photos of a burnt Nord 2 5G, claiming that it had "blasted" all of a sudden. However, OnePlus said that the damage was caused by "external factors." The second incident was reported by Shubham Srivastava who claimed that his father's Nord 2 5G exploded on its own. Notably, OnePlus is yet to respond on the third case.

Nord 2 5G's cases remind us of Samsung Note7 ban

In 2016, many incidents had surfaced where the Samsung Galaxy Note7 had caught fire or exploded in planes. This resulted in almost every airline imposing a ban on the handset and passengers were not allowed to carry the Note7 in any form on the flight. Samsung had to eventually recall all the Note7 units and refund all the customers in full.

The phone sports a 90Hz AMOLED screen

OnePlus Nord 2 5G is available in three color options

As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G features a glass-plastic body with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera bump. The device bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

There is a 32MP selfie camera

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G offers a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing snapper.

It supports 65W fast-charging

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3 and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.