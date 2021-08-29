TCL launches FFALCON Thunderbird FF1 with a Snapdragon 690 processor

FFALCON Thunderbird FF1 launched in China

Chinese tech giant TCL has launched a new smartphone, dubbed the FFALCON Thunderbird FF1, in its home country. It is solely designed by the company's subsidiary FFALCON. The handset starts at CNY 2,499 (around Rs. 28,380) and will go on sale from September 10. The device comes with a 120Hz IPS LCD screen, triple rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 690 chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ display

The FFALCON Thunderbird FF1 features a capsule-shaped cut-out with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera module. The handset bears a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full-HD+ resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Black and Green color variants.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The FFALCON Thunderbird FF1 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It supports 5G network connectivity

The FFALCON Thunderbird FF1 is powered by a Snapdragon 690 5G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 OS and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

FFALCON Thunderbird FF1: Pricing and availability

The FFALCON Thunderbird FF1 costs CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,380) for the 8GB/128GB model and CNY 2,799 (around Rs. 31,790) for the 8GB/256GB variant. The handset will go on sale in China starting September 10. Details regarding its availability in India are not known yet.