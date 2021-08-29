Samsung India may bring Fold3 and Flip3 in new colors

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 29, 2021, 01:41 pm

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 Phantom Silver, Flip3 Lavender India launch tipped

Samsung had launched its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3, in India in two color options each. Now, according to MySmartPrice, Samsung may announce the Fold3's Phantom Silver in a 256GB storage option and Flip3's Lavender color in a 128GB storage variant in India soon. They will join the existing shades of Phantom Black, Phantom Green (Fold3), and Cream (Flip3).

Design and display

The phones have a 120Hz AMOLED main display

The Fold3 and Flip3 feature an IPX8-rated build quality, an aluminium frame, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The former flaunts an in-folding design. It bears a 120Hz, 7.6-inch QHD+ AMOLED foldable display, and a 120Hz, 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED cover panel. The latter has a clamshell-like design with a 120Hz, 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED main screen, and a 1.9-inch secondary display.

Cameras

The Fold3 boasts a 4MP under-display selfie camera

The Fold3 sports a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper. For selfies, it has a 4MP (f/1.8) under-display camera and a 10MP (f/2.2) shooter on the cover display. The Flip3 comes with a 12MP (f/1.8) main snapper and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens on the outside. For selfies, there is a 10MP (f/2.4) sensor.

Internals

They draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor

The Fold3 and Flip3 are powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The former packs a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support, whereas the latter houses a 3,300mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. They boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and support Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, and 5G connectivity.

Pocket-pinch

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 carries a price tag of Rs. 1,49,999 for the 12GB/256GB base version and Rs. 1,57,999 for the 12GB/512GB top-end variant. The Galaxy Z Flip3 is priced at Rs. 84,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 88,999 for the 8GB/256GB version. The handsets are currently up for pre-orders in India via Samsung's official website.