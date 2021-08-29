Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple goes official in Japan

Samsung has launched a new mid-range smartphone, Galaxy A21 Simple SCV49, in the Japanese market. It has been priced at JPY 22,000 (roughly Rs. 14,700) and is different from the Galaxy A21 model. Feature highlights of the phone include a 5.8-inch screen, an Exynos 7884B chipset, two cameras in total, and a 3,600mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It bears an HD+ TFT screen

The Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple features a waterdrop notch design with prominent bezels on the top and bottom. On the rear, it has a pill-shaped camera unit. The device sports a 5.8-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) TFT display with 16.77 million colors and the face unlock feature. It lacks a fingerprint sensor, measures 150x71x8.4mm, weighs 159gm, and is offered in Black and White color options.

Information

There is a 13MP sensor on the rear

The Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple packs a single 13MP rear shooter. Meanwhile, for selfies and video calls, it is equipped with a 5MP front-facing sensor.

Internals

The phone boots Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple is powered by an Exynos 7884B processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and houses a 3,600mAh battery with 560 hours of standby time. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple: Pricing and availability

In Japan, the Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple carries a price-tag of JPY 22,000 (roughly Rs. 14,700) for the solo 3GB/64GB model. It will be available starting September 9 in the country. Its availability in India, however, is unclear at the moment.