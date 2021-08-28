#DealOfTheDay: Discount worth Rs. 6,000 on Samsung Galaxy M42 smartphone

Written by Harshita Malik Last updated on Aug 28, 2021

Samsung Galaxy M42 is available with huge discount on Amazon

If you're looking to buy an affordable 5G smartphone, you could stop for this deal. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 6,000 on the Samsung Galaxy M42 handset. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is offering a bank discount, no-cost EMI options, and attractive exchange offers. Notably, the deal is valid only till midnight. Here are more details.

Information

Everything to know about the deal

The Samsung Galaxy M42 (8GB/128GB) is listed on Amazon at Rs. 23,999 (MRP: Rs. 29,999). Buyers can further avail Rs. 2,000 off with HDFC Bank credit cards and up to Rs. 14,200 discount under the smartphone exchange scheme.

Design and display

There is an HD+ Super AMOLED screen

Samsung Galaxy M42 weighs 190 grams

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M42 features an 8.6mm thin body with a waterdrop notch design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit. The device sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in two color options.

Information

The phone offers a 20MP front camera

The quad rear cameras on the Samsung Galaxy M42 include a 48MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, there is a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy M42 draws power from a Snapdragon 750G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.