#DealOfTheDay: Discount worth Rs. 6,000 on Samsung Galaxy M42 smartphone
If you're looking to buy an affordable 5G smartphone, you could stop for this deal. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 6,000 on the Samsung Galaxy M42 handset. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is offering a bank discount, no-cost EMI options, and attractive exchange offers. Notably, the deal is valid only till midnight. Here are more details.
Everything to know about the deal
The Samsung Galaxy M42 (8GB/128GB) is listed on Amazon at Rs. 23,999 (MRP: Rs. 29,999). Buyers can further avail Rs. 2,000 off with HDFC Bank credit cards and up to Rs. 14,200 discount under the smartphone exchange scheme.
There is an HD+ Super AMOLED screen
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M42 features an 8.6mm thin body with a waterdrop notch design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit. The device sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in two color options.
The phone offers a 20MP front camera
The quad rear cameras on the Samsung Galaxy M42 include a 48MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, there is a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery
The Samsung Galaxy M42 draws power from a Snapdragon 750G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.