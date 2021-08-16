Redmi Note 10 Pro and Pro Max's 6GB/64GB variant discontinued

Redmi Note 10 Pro and Pro Max are now available in two memory configurations

Xiaomi had launched the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max in India in three memory configurations - 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB. Now, the company seems to have permanently discontinued the 6GB/64GB base variant as it has been removed from the official website. The Note 10 Pro now starts at Rs. 17,999, whereas the Pro Max starts at Rs. 19,999.

Design and display

The phones have a 120Hz Super AMOLED panel

The Redmi Note 10 Pro and Pro Max feature a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel, an IP53-rated build quality, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they have a quad camera setup. The handsets bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,200-nits of peak brightness.

Cameras

The Pro Max boasts a 108MP main camera

The India-specific Redmi Note 10 Pro is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. The Note 10 Pro Max offers a similar camera arrangement but with a 108MP (f/1.9) main sensor. For selfies, they have a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals

They boot MIUI 12 based on Android 11

The Redmi Note 10 Pro and Pro Max are powered by a Snapdragon 732G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, they run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, they offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Redmi Note 10 Pro and Pro Max: Pricing and availability

In India, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB/128GB version. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max costs Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. They are available for purchase via mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Home, and Mi stores.