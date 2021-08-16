Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 may debut in Europe in September

Xiaomi had launched its latest mid-range tablet, the Mi Pad 5, in China earlier this month alongside the Mi MIX 4. In the latest development, Gizmochina has claimed that the tablet will arrive in the European market next month i.e., September. It comes with a 120Hz Dolby Vision display, a Snapdragon 860 chipset, and an 8,720mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

The device has a QHD+ LCD display

The Mi Pad 5 features a conventional screen with uniform narrow bezels, an aluminium body as well stylus and keyboard support. On the rear, it has a single camera. The tablet bears an 11.0-inch QHD+ (1600x2560 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 16:10, a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR10 support. It is offered in three color variants.

It sports an 8MP selfie camera

The Mi Pad 5 is equipped with a single 13MP (f/2.0) camera on the back. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper. The main snapper supports 4K video recording at 30fps.

It boots MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The Mi Pad 5 is powered by a Snapdragon 860 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs an 8,720mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the tablet offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port. It also has four speakers.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Mi Pad 5 in Europe will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to take place in September. For reference, in China, it starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,900).