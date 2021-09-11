OPPO A11s tipped to debut with Snapdragon 460 chipset

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 11, 2021, 01:00 am

OPPO A11s appears in new leak, key specifications revealed

OPPO is expected to launch its next budget smartphone, the A11s, in the coming weeks. In the latest development, tipster Evan Blass has leaked the key specifications of the handset. As per the leak, it will come with a 6.5-inch display, a Snapdragon 460 processor, triple rear cameras, up to 8GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

An HD+ LCD display is expected

The OPPO A11s should feature a left-aligned punch-hole design with a noticeable bezel on the bottom. On the rear, it will have a rectangular camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The device will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a pixel density of 269ppi. It shall be available in two colors: black and white.

Information

There will be an 8MP front camera

The OPPO A11s will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it shall have an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will run on Android 10

The OPPO A11s will draw power from a Snapdragon 460 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO A11s: Pricing and availability

Details regarding the official pricing and availability of the OPPO A11s are unknown at the moment. Going by the specifications, it could be priced at around Rs. 12,000.