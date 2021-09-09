OPPO A11s appears in renders; design and features revealed

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 09, 2021, 12:10 am

OPPO A11s will offer triple rear cameras

OPPO is reportedly working on a new budget smartphone, called the A11s. In the latest development, tipster Evan Blass has shared renders of the handset, revealing its design features. As per the images, it will have a punch-hole design and a triple camera setup on the rear. The device is also rumored to sport an HD+ display and a Helio G88 chipset. Here's more.

Design and display

A 6.52-inch screen is expected

OPPO A11s will be offered in shades of Black and White

The OPPO A11s will feature a punch-hole cut-out on the top-left corner and a noticeable bezel on the bottom. The rear panel will have a gradient finish, a rectangular camera unit, and a physical fingerprint sensor. The device might bear a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 269ppi.

Information

There will be a 13MP primary camera

The OPPO A11s is likely to be equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it will have an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

Internals

The phone is rumored to house a 5,000mAh battery

The OPPO A11s is expected to draw power from a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

How much will it cost?

At present, the pricing information of the OPPO A11s is unknown. However, going by the leaked specifications and features, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 12,000.