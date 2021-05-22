OPPO Reno5 A, with a 90Hz display, launched in Japan

OPPO Reno5 A goes official in Japan

OPPO has announced a new Reno5-series smartphone, called the Reno5 A, in Japan. The handset's pricing details are yet to be revealed. As for the key highlights, the Reno 5 A comes with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, a quad rear camera unit, a Snapdragon 765G chipset, and a 4,000mAh battery. Here are more details.

Design and display

The phone offers a 180Hz touch sampling rate

The OPPO Reno5 A features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and an IP68-rated build quality. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LTPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It comes in Ice Blue and Silver Black color options.

It sports a 64MP main camera

The OPPO Reno5 A is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome snapper. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It draws power from a Snapdragon 765G processor

The OPPO Reno5 A is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

OPPO Reno5 A: Pricing and availability

OPPO is yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the Reno5 A smartphone. However, going by the specifications, it is likely to cost around Rs. 25,000.