OPPO Enco Buds, with up to 24-hour battery life, launched

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 08, 2021, 07:45 pm

OPPO has launched its latest truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, the Enco Buds, in India. It is priced at Rs. 1,999 and will be available for purchase via Flipkart from September 14. As for the key highlights, the Enco Buds comes with an in-ear design, an AI-enabled noise cancellation feature, low-latency Game Mode, and up to 24 hours of battery life. Here's our roundup.

Design

The Enco Buds provides dust and water resistance

The OPPO Enco Buds sports an in-ear design with swappable rubber tips which are offered in three sizes. It has an IP54-rated build quality for dust and water resistance. The earbuds have touch controls that let you play/pause music, adjust volume, and even switch between songs. The controls can be customized through 'Hey Melody' app or via OPPO phones running ColorOS 11 or higher.

Information

The charging case houses a 400mAh battery

In terms of battery life, the OPPO Enco Buds offers up to six hours of listening time on a single charge. The carry-cum-charging case packs a 400mAh battery which provides three additional charges.

Features

Each bud packs an 8mm dynamic driver

The OPPO Enco Buds is equipped with an 8mm dynamic driver and a two-layer composite diaphragm. It has an AI-enabled 'Intelligent Noise Reduction' feature which helps in blocking out background noise while on a call. The earbuds come with a low-latency (80ms) Game Mode which can be activated with a triple-tap. They also support AAC audio codec and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

Information

OPPO Enco Buds: Pricing and availability

The OPPO Enco Buds is priced at Rs. 1,999 and is offered in blue and white color options. As part of a limited-period launch offer, it will be up for grabs at Rs. 1,799 from September 14 to September 16 via Flipkart.