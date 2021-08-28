Realme C21 receives Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 28, 2021, 01:35 am

Realme releases Android 11 update for the C21 in India

Realme has started releasing the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update for the C21 smartphone in India. As per the changelog, the firmware brings a refreshed UI, new customization options, three-level Dark Mode, battery optimizations and several bug fixes, along with all the goodies of Android 11. It also bumps up the Android security patch level to August 2021.

Everything to know about the update

The Realme UI 2.0 update for the Realme C21 in India carries build number RMX3201_11_C.02 and weighs around 500MB for users who are already on the beta version. The firmware is being released in a staged manner i.e. limited users will get it first. However, a wider roll-out will happen if no critical bugs are reported.

Design and display

The phone has an HD+ LCD display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Realme C21 features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a square-shaped triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Cross Black and Cross Blue color options.

Information

It sports a 13MP main camera

The Realme C21 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals

It draws power from a MediaTek Helio G35 processor

The Realme C21 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support and is now upgradeable to Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.