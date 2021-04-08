-
Realme announces C25, C21, and C20 budget smartphones in IndiaLast updated on Apr 08, 2021, 03:20 pm
Realme has launched the C25, C21, and C20 smartphones in India at a starting price-tag of Rs. 6,999. The handsets will be available via Realme.com, Flipkart, and offline stores starting next week.
As for the key highlights, they come with a 6.5-inch screen, up to triple rear cameras, a waterdrop notch, and a MediaTek Helio G-series chipset.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
They sport an HD+ IPS LCD screen
The Realme C25, C21, and C20 feature a plastic body with a waterdrop notch and a prominent bottom bezel.
On the rear, the C25 and C21 pack a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor, while the C20 has a single camera and lacks a fingerprint scanner.
The trio bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio.
Camera
Realme C25 offers a 48MP main camera
The Realme C25 comes with a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. There is an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.
The C21 has a similar arrangement, but with a 13MP (f/2.2) main snapper and a 5MP (f/2.2) front camera.
The C20 packs an 8MP (f/2.0) rear camera and a 5MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
Internals
The C21 and C20 are equipped with a 5,000mAh battery
The Realme C25 packs a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support, and runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.
The C21 and C20 draw power from a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, a 5,000mAh battery, and run on Android 10-based Realme UI.
The devices are loaded with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
Pocket-pinch
Realme C25, C21, and C20: Pricing and availability
In India, the Realme C25 is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB/128GB variant.
Realme C21 costs Rs. 7,999 and Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB models, respectively.
The C20 version is priced at Rs. 6,999 for the solo 2GB/32GB model.
The handsets will be available from April 16, April 14, and April 13, respectively.