Realme has launched the C25, C21, and C20 smartphones in India at a starting price-tag of Rs. 6,999. The handsets will be available via Realme.com, Flipkart, and offline stores starting next week. As for the key highlights, they come with a 6.5-inch screen, up to triple rear cameras, a waterdrop notch, and a MediaTek Helio G-series chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display They sport an HD+ IPS LCD screen

The Realme C25, C21, and C20 feature a plastic body with a waterdrop notch and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, the C25 and C21 pack a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor, while the C20 has a single camera and lacks a fingerprint scanner. The trio bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Camera Realme C25 offers a 48MP main camera

The Realme C25 comes with a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. There is an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie camera. The C21 has a similar arrangement, but with a 13MP (f/2.2) main snapper and a 5MP (f/2.2) front camera. The C20 packs an 8MP (f/2.0) rear camera and a 5MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals The C21 and C20 are equipped with a 5,000mAh battery

The Realme C25 packs a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support, and runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. The C21 and C20 draw power from a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, a 5,000mAh battery, and run on Android 10-based Realme UI. The devices are loaded with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

Pocket-pinch Realme C25, C21, and C20: Pricing and availability