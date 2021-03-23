Honor has launched a new V40 Lite Luxury Edition smartphone and Tab 7 budget tablet in China. As for the highlights, the handset comes with a 90Hz display, quad rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio 800U chipset, and 5G connectivity. The Tab 7 features a Full-HD+ display, a Helio P22T processor, and Android 10 support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The V40 Lite Luxury Edition sports a Full-HD+ display

The Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition has a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs an oval-shaped quad camera module. The handset bears a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Black, Gradient, and Green color options.

Information The phone packs a 32MP selfie camera

The Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition packs a quad rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals It supports 66W fast-charging

Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 10-based Magic UI 4.0 and packs a 3,800mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Specifications Everything to know about the Honor Tab 7

Honor Tab 7 features a 10.1-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD screen. It packs a 2MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie snapper. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22T chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 5,100mAh battery. It runs on Android 10-based Magic UI 4.0 and is available in both Wi-Fi as well as LTE variants.

Pocket-pinch Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition, Tab 7: Pricing and availability