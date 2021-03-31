-
Realme C25, C21, C20's India launch tipped for early AprilLast updated on Mar 31, 2021, 04:45 pm
Realme is expected to introduce three new budget-friendly handsets in India in early April, as per a tip-off by tipster Mukul Sharma.
The line-up is said to include C25, C21, and C20 models, which were launched earlier this year in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam, respectively.
The phones come with a waterdrop notch design, a plastic body, up to triple rear cameras, and entry-level hardware.
Design and display
The phones sport an HD+ display
Realme C25, C21, and C20 have a similar design, featuring a waterdrop notch and a thick bottom bezel.
On the back, the C25 and C21 have a triple rear camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner, whereas the C20 has a single rear camera and misses out on the fingerprint reader.
The handsets bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen.
Cameras
The C25 boasts of a 48MP main camera
Realme C25 packs a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. The C21 offers a similar module but with a 13MP main sensor. The C20 has a single 8MP (f/2.0) rear camera.
The C25 sports an 8MP selfie snapper. The C21 and C20 have a 5MP front camera.
Internals
They are powered by a MediaTek Helio G-series chipset
Realme C25 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, while the C21 and C20 are backed by a Helio G35 processor. The handsets come loaded with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The C25 is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. The C21 and C20 models pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
Information
Realme C25, C21, and C20: Pricing and availability
The official pricing details of the Realme C25, C21, and C20 smartphones in India will be announced at the time of the launch, which will happen in early April. However, the handsets are expected to be priced in the range of Rs. 7,000-12,000.