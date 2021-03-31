Realme is expected to introduce three new budget-friendly handsets in India in early April, as per a tip-off by tipster Mukul Sharma.

The line-up is said to include C25, C21, and C20 models, which were launched earlier this year in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam, respectively.

The phones come with a waterdrop notch design, a plastic body, up to triple rear cameras, and entry-level hardware.